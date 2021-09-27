TOOL to rock out at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center next March

The Los Angeles-based metal band TOOL is touring the world in 2022, including a date at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on March 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available this Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Reserved seat tickets ($49.50 / $75.00 / $95.00 / $125.00) will be available online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per purchase.

TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. (36 hour pre-sale window) via https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005B37A9413A0F. A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29 at 10:00 am. The Acid Helps opens.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” TOOL’s Danny Carey said in a Monday release. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least, but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Fear Inoculum (http://smarturl.it/TOOLFIa) arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise. NPR said, “Fear Inoculum was worth the 13-year wait,” The Atlantic declared the release “precise and devastating,” Revolver dubbed the 10-track album “a masterpiece that will be dissected for years to come” and Consequence of Sound said Fear Inoculum finds “TOOL in peak performance.”

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001),10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992), and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

For more information, visit toolband.com.