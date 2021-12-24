Top 10 grossing Christmas movies ever – what are your favorites, Quad Cities?

Whether it’s lounging at home, streaming on the go or in the theaters, Quad Citians love movies, and the holiday season is no exception. But which Christmas movies have been most successful at the box office?

According to TVOvermind, the top 10 highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time raked in almost $3 billion in ticket sales! Some of the entries are to be expected, but you might be surprised at one or two.

The Top 10 Grossing Christmas Movies Of All Time:

The Grinch ($511 Million)

2. Home Alone ($476 Million)

3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas ($345 Million)

4. A Christmas Carol ($325 Million)

5. The Polar Express ($314 Million)

6. Elf ($220 Million)

7. The Holiday ($205 Million)

8. The Santa Clause ($189 Million)

9. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ($174 Million)

1o. The Santa Clause 2 ($172 Million)

Did any of your favorite holiday films make the cut? What are your top Christmas movies of all time? Chime in here!