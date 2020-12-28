Top baby names of 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity

UnityPoint Health – Trinity released the most popular names of babies born at their BirthPlace in Moline and Bettendorf for the year 2020.

At the BirthPlace in Moline, the most popular girl names were: Everlee, Lillian, Charlotte, Madelyn, and Adalynn. Everlee (or Everly) has been the top name for two years in a row.

For boy names, the list is: Grayson, Kingsley, Jamison, Cameron, and Jackson. Jackson (or Jaxson) has been on the top name list in Moline for the past three years.

At the BirthPlace in Bettendorf, the most popular girl names included: Everly, Olivia, Lilliana, Melanie, Eliana, and Norah. Eliana has made the top name list in Bettendorf for two years in a row.

The top boy names were: Oliver, William, Carson, Jackson, Lucas, and Myles. Oliver has been the top name three years in a row.