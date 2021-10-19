Top costume picks in Illinois and Iowa

Halloween is the perfect time for Quad Citians to dress up as a favorite hero, villain, monster, or practically anything else, and getting into costume is not just for kids any more.

But what are the most popular choices when it comes to shopping for a costume? The folks at All Home Connections wanted to find out, so they referenced Google’s top Halloween costume list from 2020 and other trending costumes and analyzed current Google Trends data to create a projection of 2021’s most popular costumes per state.

Most popular Halloween costume in each state (graphics courtesy of All Home Connections)

But what could be the top picks for dressing up in the Quad Cities this Halloween? In Illinois, the projected number one costume choice is a true “blast from the past,” as numbers point to dinosaurs as the most popular. In Iowa, no matter if Jedi or Sith, the Force will be with trick-or-treaters with Star Wars costumes heading the list.

Here are some fun and freaky facts from the study:

Nearly a third of states (14 total) are searching for witches this year, so if you see a lot of Sabrina Spellmans or the Charmed sisters walking around, you’re probably not the only one.

This year we had a larger variety of costumes than in 2020, with 20 completely different costumes searched across the nation compared to last year’s 12.

Last year, costumes with face coverings prevailed—Spiderman was the most popular in 8 states in our 2020 report.

Proving that movies released on streaming platforms still make a mark on pop culture, superhero icons like Black Widow and Wonder Woman made the map for 2021.

25% of the costumes we found are types of mythical creatures.

Did your costume for this year make the list?