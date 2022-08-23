Top dairy farms competed for honors in the Ayrshire Dairy Cattle show judged Friday, August 12, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Rachel Hefel & Mark Fisher, Epworth, won the Grand Champion Female, and Eric Lang, Brooklyn, took home Reserve Grand Champion Female. Cost Farms of Long Grove claimed the Premier Exhibitor and Premier Breeder titles.

The Premier Breeder Award is given to the competitor who earns the most points for animals bred and exhibited by the entrant or others during the day’s show. The Premier Exhibitor Award is given to the exhibitor who accumulates the most points based upon the day’s placings.

Complete results below include Quad City winners:

AYRSHIRE

Spring Heifer Calf — March 1 – May 31, 2022

1) Nors Holsteins/Melaar Ayrshires, Decorah, Red Carpet Gw- Bonnie Et, 3/3/2022

2) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Mo., Ridge-View Traveler Jamaica, 3/22/2022

3) Wedo-Ehr Cattle, Monona, Z-Breeze-Wedo Champ Xena, 3/15/2022

4) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Reagan Bling, 3/4/2022

5) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Neb., Bear-Ayr Hercules Reese, 3/28/2022

6) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Ajh Player Sriracha, 3/5/2022

7) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Jamaica Pixie, 4/3/2022

Winter Heifer Calf — Dec. 1, 2021 – Feb. 28, 2022

1) HB Holsteins, Marengo, Miss Bewitched Of Iowayside, 12/27/2021

2) Kcck Genetics, Dyersville, Toppglen Melios Wahala, 12/2/2021

3) Lily Holthaus, West Union, Old-Bankston Pretzel Beauty, 12/25/2021

4) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, Ajh Reagan Showoff, 12/5/2021

5) Wedo-Ehr Cattle, Monona, Old-N-Lazy Bking Midnight-Et, 12/6/2021

6) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Champs Ainsley, 12/18/2021

7) Irish Hill, De Witt, Bar-Vue Saguenay Zara, 12/11/2021

Fall Heifer Calf — Sept. 1 – Nov. 30, 2021

1) Clint Irrthum, Wanamingo, Minn., Bar-Vue Reagan Brooklyn Amc, 9/2/2021

2) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Hazelbrush Reagan Abigail, 9/17/2021

3) HB Holsteins, Marengo, Miss Betty White Of Iowayside, 10/1/2021

4) Jason Steinlage Family, Lawler, Heaven Hills Hat Trick Mirage, 9/5/2021

5) Nors Holsteins/Melaar Ayrshires, Decorah, Redcarpet-Gw Bewitched-Et, 9/8/2021

6) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner, Cost Reagan Starstruck, 9/30/2021

7) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Butch Phoenix, 9/9/2021

8) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Neb., Bear-Ayr Burdette Rilynn-Et, 9/3/2021

9) Jason Steinlage Family, Lawler, Hardy-Farm Ringer Kelly, 9/12/2021

Summer Yearling Heifer — June 1 – Aug. 31, 2021

1) Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthuracres Ringer Annalyssa, 6/3/2021

2) Irish Hill, De Witt, Irish Hill Jag Fireball, 7/9/2021

3) Mueterthies Dairy, Lawler, Arthuracres Ringer Alyssa, 6/7/2021

4) Banowetz Genetics, Charlotte, Banowetz Champ Cool, 7/13/2021

5) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Reagan Patron, 6/12/2021

6) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Neb., Bear-Ayr Distinction Ray, 7/1/2021

Spring Yearling Heifer — March 1 – May 31, 2021

1) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Mo., Ridge-View Reagan Chloe, 4/26/2021

2) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, Ajh Champ Screensaver, 3/3/2021

3) Irish Hill, De Witt, Irish Hill Barclay Martini, 4/2/2021

4) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Reagan Tito, 3/23/2021

Winter Yearling Heifer — Dec.1, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021

1) Rachel Hefel / Mark Fisher, Epworth, Family-Af-Ayr Maxxx Magnolia, 12/2/2020

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Armani Brielle, 12/4/2020

3) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Old-Bankston Jc Athena-Et, 1/2/2021

4) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Mo., Ridge View Champ Dixie, 12/3/2020

5) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Neb., Timberlawn Predator Daisy, 12/29/2020

6) Nors Holsteins/Melaar Ayrshires, Decorah, Melaar Remsberg Gracelynn, 2/16/2021

7) Nors Holsteins/Melaar Ayrshires, Decorah, Melaar B-King Georgia, 12/14/2020

8) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Remsberg Liberty, 12/10/2020

Fall Yrlg. Heifer (Not In Milk) — Sept. 1 – Nov. 30, 2020

1) Pleasant Valley Ayrshires, Elgin, Jdh Poker Frost, 9/22/2020

2) Rachel Hefel / Mark Fisher, Epworth, Fishersons Burdette Mary Kay, 9/10/2020

3) Hazelbrush Farms, Marshalltown, Old-Bankston Reality Savage-Et, 9/8/2020

4) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Remsberg Pearl, 9/1/2020

Junior Best Three Females

1) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Mo.

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove

3) Ajh Dairy, Clarksville

4) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah

5) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Neb.

Fall Yearling In Milk — After Sept. 1, 2020

1) Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Neb., Timberlawn Predator Desi, 9/1/2020

Junior Two Year Old Cow — March 1 – Aug. 31, 2020

1) Rachel Hefel / Mark Fisher, Epworth, Ram-Ayr Reagan Destiny, 6/5/2020

2) Irish Hill, De Witt, Old-Bankston-Al Pbr Watchout, 3/2/2020

3) Jason Steinlage Family, Lawler, Miss Gentleman Majito, 6/6/2020

4) Sandy Hill Guernseys, Scotch Grove, Sandy Hill Kingsire Rozie, 6/1/2020

5) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, Ajh Dreamer Shazam-Et, 6/1/2020

6) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Miss Malibu Maui-Et, 3/2/2020

7) Canoe Ridge Dairy, Decorah, Canoe-Ridge Butch Phoebe, 4/13/2020

8) Emma Alderton, Washington, Ridge-View Hattrick Rosie, 3/3/2020

Senior Two Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2019 – Feb. 29, 2020

1) AJH Dairy, Clarksville, Ajh Champ Story-Et, 12/2/2019

2) Mitchell Vagts, Calmar, 2-Way Freebeek, 9/28/2019

3) Nors Holsteins/Melaar Ayrshires, Decorah, Future-Found Jordyn

Junior Three Year Old Cow –– March 1 – Aug. 31, 2019

1) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Sco-Lo Reagan Bandana-Et, 6/14/2019

Senior Three Year Old Cow — Sept. 1, 2018 – Feb. 28, 2019

1) Hb Holsteins, Marengo, Miss Beer Money Of Iowayside, 9/9/2018

Cow Four Years Old — Sept. 1, 2017 – Aug. 31, 2018

1) Rachel Hefel / Mark Fisher, Epworth, Family-Af-Ayr Maxxx Dreamer, 12/1/2017

2) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Cost Reagan Sharon, 9/9/2017

3) Mueterthies Dairy, Lawler, Hi-Ayr-View Predator Madison, 12/1/2017

4) Z-Breeze Holsteins, Postville, Chaluka Bigtime Xiola, 3/4/2018

Aged Cow — Before Sept. 1, 2016

1) Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Bonert Rousch Renata 314, 3/3/2016

Lifetime Production

1) Holtz-View Farms, Maquoketa, Kar-Ayr Ramius Special, 3/13/2012

Best Three Head

1) Cost Farms, Long Grove

2) Ajh Dairy, Clarksville

Best Four Head

1) Cost Farms, Long Grove

2) AJH Dairy, Clarksville

Junior Champion Female & Reserve

Champion Arthur Acres, Sumner, Arthur Acres Annalyssa

Reserve Pleasant Valley Ayrshires, Elgin, Jdh Poker Frost

Intermediate Champion Female & Reserve

Champion HB Holsteins, Marengo, Miss Beer Money

Reserve Rachel Hefel & Mark Fisher, Epworth, Destiny

Honorable Mention Bear-Ayr Farm, Blair, Neb., Desi

Senior Champion Female & Reserve

Champion Rachel Hefel & Mark Fisher, Epworth, Dreamer

Reserve Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Renata

Honorable Mention Cost Farms, Long Grove, Sharon

Grand Champion Female & Reserve

Champion Rachel Hefel & Mark Fisher, Epworth, Dreamer

Reserve Eric Lang, Brooklyn, Renanta

Honorable Mention) Cost Farms, Long Grove, Sharon

Premier Exhibitor

1) Cost Farms, Long Grove

2) Rachel Hefel & Mark Fisher, Epworth

Premier Breeder

1) Cost Farms, Long Grove

2) AJH Dairy, Clarksville