It took just a little more than half an hour for the top three finishers in the 49th annual Bix 7 run to complete the course Saturday morning and run off with medals.

Biya Simbassa, 30, was the top finisher at 32:34. Next was Clayton Young, 29, at 32:52, and Reid Buchanan, 30, at 32:57. All are from Davenport, according to the results page.

The top three finishers joined thousands of runners – many who are the top long-distance runners int he world – to compete for prize money and join the throngs of festival goers who came to run, walk, and simply take in the spectacle of the historic out-and-back race through downtown Davenport.

The seven-mile course started at the base of Brady Street Hill.

A total of 17 runners were treated during the race, with two taken to the hospital for further treatment, officials said.

For more details about the race, the weekend and winners, visit here.

As the Bix 7 drew to a close on Saturday, so, too, did the 50th RAGBRAI – Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI Davenport (OurQuadCities.com)

The eight-day rolling festival – the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world – ended in Davenport, where riders dipped their ties in the Mississippi River.