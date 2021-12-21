Top googled holiday traditions in QCA and beyond

It’s the most wonderful time of the year here in the Quad Cities, but how does the holiday season rate for Iowa and Illinois in general?

The team at All Home Connections wanted to find out which holidays we top in each state, so they gathered a list of 115 holiday traditions and found their monthly search volume via SemRush. From there, they used the holiday traditions with the highest search volume and input them into Google Trends to find which tradition was searched the most in each state over a 12 month period. The findings from their report might surprise you.

While Quad Citians seem to love dashing through the snow and dreaming of a white Christmas, and they eagerly await for the time when Santa Claus is coming to town, Iowa and Illinois tend to favor a different kind of spirit for their preferred holiday. The traditions of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and the like are taking a back seat to spookier fare, as Halloween costumes topped the list for both the Land of Lincoln and the Hawkeye State.

Here are each state’s results:

Each state’s most-googled holiday tradition (All Home Connections)

According to the study, here are some festive findings for select states:

Utah’s most searched holiday tradition is Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. This comes as no surprise since Utah hosts one of the largest Festival of Colors celebrations in the United States.

14 states have Halloween costumes as their most googled holiday tradition. Americans spent $32.2 billion on costumes in 2020, further proving that this holiday tradition is beloved across the nation.

Florida’s most searched holiday tradition is Christmas decorations. With the tradition of wrapping palm trees with Christmas lights, Floridians don’t need a winter wonderland to show their holiday spirit.

Delaware’s interest in fasting for Ramadan is clear, especially since the state is home to five mosques and 990,000 Muslim residents.

You can check out each state’s result here.

Did your favorite holidays make the list?