Top of the World Ranch in Milan, an addiction recovery center that emphasizes mental, emotional, physical and spiritual growth based on a strong aftercare program, has announced its new in-network status with United Healthcare/Optum.

Beginning September 1st, people in need of addiction treatment can access the center’s services through their United Healthcare/Optum insurance coverage. Top of the World Ranch provides evidence-based programing, including psychoeducation, group therapies and individual counseling sessions.

(Top of the World Ranch)

“Until now, we have only been able to offer our care to those that have United Healthcare on an out-of-network basis, which ended up costing those individuals a lot of money when they are already in a challenging situation and seeking our help,” says Brett Vacek, Director of Clinical and Operations at Top of the World Ranch. “United Healthcare is one of the largest insurers in the United States. Being able to offer care to more individuals, at a reduced cost to them, is what our mission and value statements are all about. We want to offer the most impactful experience, in a serene setting, with the best people, at the least possible expense to our clients.”

