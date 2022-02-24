The 2022 Awards for Top Quad City STEM Professionals & Organizations were announced Thursday at The Bend Event Center, East Moline.
Among those recognized were:
- QCESC 2022 Junior Engineer of the Year: Walter DeDoncker, a civil designer at IMEG Corp., Rock Island.
- QCESC 2022 Senior Engineer of the Year: Sara Somsky, the Geotechnical Department manager at Terracon, Bettendorf.
- QCESC 2022 Senior Scientist of the Year: Dr. Anshu Singh, co-founder and chief of environmental services at Riverside Global LLC, Hampton.
- .QCESC 2022 STEM Teacher of the Year: Jacob Hunter, the lead agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for North Scott Community School District, Eldridge.
- QCESC 2022 Volunteer of the Year: Curt Hammer, a supervisor for Grain Harvesting Electrical Systems at John Deere Global Crop Harvesting Product Development Center, East Moline.
- .QCESC 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award: Deb Mathias, most recently the principal environmental engineer and project manager for Stanley Consultants, Muscatine; now retired.
- QCESC 2022 President’s Award of Merit: Carl Loweth, retired from Deere & Co., is the past STEM coordinator, and past QCESC volunteer for the Quad Cities Engineering and Science Council (QCESC). He served as a STEM advocate nationally through work with Innovation Research Interchange.
- QCESC 2022 Society of the Year Award: Society of American Military Engineers – Rock Island Post