Halloween is almost here, and you’re probably making sure you’re ready for little ghosts and goblins to visit your home in search of goodies. Candy? Check. Decorations up? Check. Spooky music? Check. Costume? Oops!

Quad Citians, if you’re in the market for a disguise to wear to a party or other event but don’t know what to wear, you might be wondering what the most popular Halloween costume choices are this year. You’re not alone.

The folks at Bookies.com wanted to know, so they used Google Trends data to find the most popular related queries associated with the search term ‘Halloween Costume.’ They narrowed the results by state and only used searches taken from the last 7 days and last 30 days, to find the searches that have jumped in popularity over the lead-up to Halloween 2022.

The results might surprise you.

In the Hawkeye State, the name of the game was solving mysteries with a dash of nostalgia. Iowans looked to Scooby and the gang and the Mystery Machine for inspiration, and Daphne was the most-searched costume idea.

(Getty Images)

The Land of Lincoln had a different approach and looked to actor and writer Jason Sudeikis for their costume idea. Ted Lasso from the sports comedy-drama TV series was the costume du jour for Illinois.

‘Ted Lasso’ (IMDb)

Here’s how the other states fared in the spooky study:

Alabama – Shaggy (Scooby Doo)

Alaska – Little Red Riding Hood

Arizona – Bonnie & Clyde

Arkansas – Kim Possible

California – Maleficent

Colorado – Mortal Kombat

Connecticut – Baby Yoda

Delaware – Ariel/Little Mermaid

Florida – Harley Quinn

Georgia – Squid Games

Hawaii – Stranger Things

Idaho – Mad Hatter

Indiana – PowerPuff Girls

Kansas – Playboy Bunny

Kentucky – Fairy

Louisiana – Austin Powers

Maine – Thing One (Dr. Suess)

Maryland – Wednesday (Adams Family)

Massachusetts – Dorothy (Wizard of Oz)

Michigan – Tinkerbell

Minnesota – Where’s Waldo

Mississippi – Cruella de Vil

Missouri – Pennywise

Montana – Joker

Nebraska – The Purge

Nevada – Playboy Bunny

New Hampshire – Harley Quinn

New Jersey – Michael Myers

New Mexico – Lola Bunny

New York – Hugh Hefner

North Carolina – Cleopatra

North Dakota – Velma (Scooby Doo)

Ohio – The Incredibles

Oklahoma – Little Red Riding Hood

Oregon – Gypsy

Pennsylvania – Scream

Rhode Island – Tinker Bell

South Carolina – Jason (Friday The 13th)

South Dakota – Chucky

Tennessee – Michael Myers

Texas – Princess Leia

Utah – Jack Sparrow

Vermont – Top Gun

Virginia – Michael Myers

Washington – Kim Possible

West Virginia – Beth Dutton (Yellowstone)

Wisconsin – Pirate

Wyoming – Vampire

Here are a few terrifying tidbits from the study:

Michael Myers appeared more times in the searches than any other costume.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Television-related costumes were big, with ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Squid Games,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Kim Possible’ spawning popular searches.

‘Stranger Things’ (IMDb)

Movies franchises are still big, with ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Scream’ topping many lists.

(Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

What are you going to be for Halloween?