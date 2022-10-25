Halloween is almost here, and you’re probably making sure you’re ready for little ghosts and goblins to visit your home in search of goodies. Candy? Check. Decorations up? Check. Spooky music? Check. Costume? Oops!
Quad Citians, if you’re in the market for a disguise to wear to a party or other event but don’t know what to wear, you might be wondering what the most popular Halloween costume choices are this year. You’re not alone.
The folks at Bookies.com wanted to know, so they used Google Trends data to find the most popular related queries associated with the search term ‘Halloween Costume.’ They narrowed the results by state and only used searches taken from the last 7 days and last 30 days, to find the searches that have jumped in popularity over the lead-up to Halloween 2022.
The results might surprise you.
In the Hawkeye State, the name of the game was solving mysteries with a dash of nostalgia. Iowans looked to Scooby and the gang and the Mystery Machine for inspiration, and Daphne was the most-searched costume idea.
The Land of Lincoln had a different approach and looked to actor and writer Jason Sudeikis for their costume idea. Ted Lasso from the sports comedy-drama TV series was the costume du jour for Illinois.
Here’s how the other states fared in the spooky study:
- Alabama – Shaggy (Scooby Doo)
- Alaska – Little Red Riding Hood
- Arizona – Bonnie & Clyde
- Arkansas – Kim Possible
- California – Maleficent
- Colorado – Mortal Kombat
- Connecticut – Baby Yoda
- Delaware – Ariel/Little Mermaid
- Florida – Harley Quinn
- Georgia – Squid Games
- Hawaii – Stranger Things
- Idaho – Mad Hatter
- Indiana – PowerPuff Girls
- Kansas – Playboy Bunny
- Kentucky – Fairy
- Louisiana – Austin Powers
- Maine – Thing One (Dr. Suess)
- Maryland – Wednesday (Adams Family)
- Massachusetts – Dorothy (Wizard of Oz)
- Michigan – Tinkerbell
- Minnesota – Where’s Waldo
- Mississippi – Cruella de Vil
- Missouri – Pennywise
- Montana – Joker
- Nebraska – The Purge
- Nevada – Playboy Bunny
- New Hampshire – Harley Quinn
- New Jersey – Michael Myers
- New Mexico – Lola Bunny
- New York – Hugh Hefner
- North Carolina – Cleopatra
- North Dakota – Velma (Scooby Doo)
- Ohio – The Incredibles
- Oklahoma – Little Red Riding Hood
- Oregon – Gypsy
- Pennsylvania – Scream
- Rhode Island – Tinker Bell
- South Carolina – Jason (Friday The 13th)
- South Dakota – Chucky
- Tennessee – Michael Myers
- Texas – Princess Leia
- Utah – Jack Sparrow
- Vermont – Top Gun
- Virginia – Michael Myers
- Washington – Kim Possible
- West Virginia – Beth Dutton (Yellowstone)
- Wisconsin – Pirate
- Wyoming – Vampire
Here are a few terrifying tidbits from the study:
Michael Myers appeared more times in the searches than any other costume.
Television-related costumes were big, with ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Squid Games,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Kim Possible’ spawning popular searches.
Movies franchises are still big, with ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Scream’ topping many lists.
What are you going to be for Halloween?