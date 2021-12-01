Top-searched holiday gifts in QCA and beyond

The holiday season is upon us, and Quad Citians are searching high and low for the perfect gifts, but what if you’re drawing a blank for your shopping list?

If you’re looking for great gift ideas, the team at ATTExperts.com set out to find what people across America are searching for this holiday season. They looked at keywords used for online shopping sites, traffic and volume, and they ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly search traffic of the website’s ranking page. From there, the team took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period.

Top-searched gift items state-by-state (courtesy of ATTExperts.com)

In the Land of Lincoln, Illinois shoppers went a fairly traditional gift-giving route. TV’s were the search of choice for the holidays. In the Hawkeye state, play was the name of the game. The number one search for Iowa was the PlayStation 5. What topped the searches in other states? Find out here.

Here are some other festive findings from the study:

The item that topped searches in the most states is the PlayStation 5, which comes at no surprise considering over 10 million units have been sold worldwide since its release last year.

The second most popular item on our list is a TV.

Amazon recently released the Amazon Fire TV with a built-in Fire TV Stick, helping TVs become a hot item this holiday season. Alexa, play Home Alone.

While the Nintendo Switch drove the most traffic to Amazon with over 1.26M searches, only six states searched for them the most on Google Shopping.

Nintendo recently released their Nintendo Switch OLED Model, featuring a bigger screen and more storage than the original model. Time to send an upgrade to your friends and family who love gaming.

Apple products took the internet by storm this year with two products in the top 10 Amazon and Google Shopping searches. For the Apple enthusiast in your life, consider AirPods or an iPad.

Did anything from your wish list make the survey?