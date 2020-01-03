Top stories of 2019 on OurQuadCities.com

Here are the most popular stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2019 as determined by you, our loyal website readers and Local 4 News and Fox 18 News viewers.
Thank you for tuning in all year in record numbers and we look forward to you joining us even more in 2020.
Top 10 news stories
- Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?
- Disturbing video: fight at Davenport West leaves one injured
- Live updates, video and photos from the breach as flood waters fill downtown Davenport
- Man charged in wrong-way fiery pickup-semi crash on I-74
- Window broken as fight with pool sticks, chair erupts at Steak ‘n Shake
- Shooting victims are two 12-year-old girls
- Piranha-like pacu caught in Hennepin Canal
- More than 50 cars, trucks and semis crash on I-80 near Des Moines
- What’s at the bottom of West Lake?
- Body of FedEx worker found next to semi at East Moline facility
Top 5 photo galleries
- Photos: Opening 4 Business
- Photos: Closed 4 Business
- Photos: QC floods in 2019
- Photos: Historic flood of 1993 in QC
- Photos: Truck-eating bridges in QC
Top 10 weather stories
- Historic flooding possible on Mississippi River in QC this year
- Rock River and Mississippi River cresting now in the Quad Cities
- Northern Lights could be visible around the Quad Cities this weekend
- Ready for more? Next winter system coming Tuesday night
- Snow forecast going way up for Quad Cities tonight
- Tonight will be the coldest night ever in the Quad Cities
- CONFIRMED: -33° is now the coldest temperature ever in the Quad Cities
- Light snow on track for parts of QCA
- Thunder-ICE heading toward Quad Cities
- UPDATED: Mississippi surpasses 1993 crest
Top 10 sports stories*
- Faith and family: Loss inspires a basketball star’s journey back home
- North Scott Signing day event
- Newman tops Fulton to finish 8-1
- 14 Spartans commit to college programs
- City of Rock Island announces NFL Draft event plans
- Mike Morrissey staying at Moline to coach football, teach
- Fox 18 Sports Sunday Part 1: Annawan-Wethersfield
- Rocky’s Wilson dedicating season to mom
- Davenport North Football rolls to a 37-0 win over Central
- River Bandits forced to move series to Peoria
*Not including Hawkeye Headquarters stories. It has its own section below.
Top 10 4 The Record stories
- Democrat Andrew Yang promises every American $1,000 a month if president
- Mayor Thoms has slight concern Rock Island could be known as pot central in Quad Cities
- I-74 bridge arches require engineering precision
- Bernie Sanders opposes anti-Israel BDS movement, also opposes Netanyahu
- Iowa lawmakers could feel pot pressure after Illinois legalization
- Illinois Reps Swanson & Halpin don’t expect daylight saving time proposal to resurface
- Klipsch credits cooperation for Shenanigan’s shutdown
- More cameras & bullet tracing technology part of Mike Matson’s anti-crime agenda
- I-74 bridge delays not hurting Moline development plans
- Bustos faces challenges beyond elections in DCCC role
Top 10 Hawkeye Headquarters stories
- Rossow’s Rants: Iowa’s five best bowl matchups
- A wave becomes a powerful surge: The three families behind the Iowa Wave Shirts
- New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes
- Hawkeyes unveil first gold uniform with throwback ‘wings’
- Iowa basketball moving on without Jordan Bohannon
- Hawkeyes legend Hayden Fry has died
- Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 27, Mississippi State 22 in Outback Bowl
- Hawkeyes prepare to prevent Michigan from living up to the legend
- Iowa football adjusting to decline in attendance
- Rossow’s Rants: Hawkeyes who could surprise as early entrants to 2020 NFL Draft
