Top stories of 2020 on OurQuadCities.com

It’s a new year and most of us are ready to leave 2020 in the rear-view mirror, but we can’t help but take one last look back and hope that the issues of last year are not closer to 2021 than they appear.
So here are the most popular stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2020 as determined by you, our loyal website readers and Local 4 News and Fox 18 News viewers.
Thank you for tuning in all year in record numbers. Not everything was bad in 2020 — there’s plenty of good news below. WHBF was even named station of the year in Illinois. We look forward to you joining us even more in 2021.
Top 10 news stories
Man in custody after several kids removed from trailer
Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?
U.S. sent 17.8 tons of masks, respirators, other PPE to China in February
UPDATE: 84-year-old veteran evicted from his home: living in local hotel thanks to generous offer
Davenport pet owner raises questions about tracking system after unidentified cat is found dead
Illinois expands SNAP benefits, increasing benefit amount to over 90 percent for some
Investigators: Moline man claimed unemployment benefits while working at John Deere Davenport Works
Severe alert sent to phones to remind Illinois about Tier 3
Illinois extends expiration dates for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations & others
Details in funeral home shooting released
Top 10 weather stories
Watch live: Severe storms headed to QC
Potential to see Northern Lights in the Quad Cities this week
Meteor shower peaks tonight in Quad Cities; power outage actually helps
House collapses under weight of tree sitting on it since derecho
Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction happens tonight
Winter storm warning for this weekend in the Quad Cities
Cold weather brings snow and false forecasts validating long-range forecasting
Six tornadoes now confirmed from Tuesday’s storms
Top 10 sports* stories
Minor League Baseball will accept MLB contraction proposal
Illinois high school football schedules released
Assumption softball reacts to summer sports to be played in Iowa
Big fight breaks out at the Storm game
Steamwheelers playing the Packers game
Moline football coach Mike Morrissey
Bettendorf native to make DI debut
When Michael Jordan came to the Quad Cities Open
PV girls basketball coach Jennifer Goetz
From Assumption to Minnesota: a reunion for generations of a basketball family
Top 10 4 The Record stories
Illinois Representative McCombie expects closures to last a while
Two businesses express interest as possible marijuana cafes in Rock Island
Rock Island mayor a little frustrated Davenport is going it alone on fireworks
Bettendorf mayor hints at major attraction announcement this year
Miller-Meeks expects to be seated in Congress despite latest Hart challenge
Fair tax label might have foiled Illinois amendment
Pritzker on pandemic decisions: ‘I’m concerned every day’
Rock Island considering security gates and wanding for weapons in District
Bustos expects smaller direct payments to Americans in latest pandemic stimulus
Once-suspended RI County State’s Attorney candidate insists that’s behind him
Top 10 movie reviews
‘News of the World’ is Tom Hanks’ finest
Immerse yourself in ‘My Octopus Teacher’
‘Empty Man’ will fear you with dread
‘Let Him Go’ is one of the year’s best
‘Tenet’ is an exhilarating film that demands your attention
‘Working Man’ is finest movie of 2020
‘The Outpost’ is a true-life spectacle of courage
‘The Eight Hundred’ is historic spectacle
It’s no mystery: ‘The Kid Detective’ is one of the year’s best
Pop phenomenon BTS stars in new concert documentary
Top 10 Hawkeye Headquarters stories
Luka Garza’s father reacts to the season ending for his son
Hawkeyes’ Tristan Wirfs and his mom Sarah: Sacrifices and strength in a single-parent home
Hawkeyes’ Cordell Pemsl to transfer
Former Hawkeye Geno Stone making an impression at the NFL Combine
Hawkeyes’ Wieskamp entering offseason with uncertainty
Hawkeyes finish at No. 15 in AP Top 25
Mark Kallenberger is getting it done for Iowa
Hawkeyes will face Missouri at Music City Bowl in Nashville
Hawkeyes’ bowl game canceled due to Missouri COVID-19 outbreak
Hawkeyes will host Michigan for Big Ten Champions Week
