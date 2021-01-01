Top stories of 2020 on OurQuadCities.com

It’s a new year and most of us are ready to leave 2020 in the rear-view mirror, but we can’t help but take one last look back and hope that the issues of last year are not closer to 2021 than they appear.

So here are the most popular stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2020 as determined by you, our loyal website readers and Local 4 News and Fox 18 News viewers.

Thank you for tuning in all year in record numbers. Not everything was bad in 2020 — there’s plenty of good news below. WHBF was even named station of the year in Illinois. We look forward to you joining us even more in 2021.

Top 10 news stories

Man in custody after several kids removed from trailer

Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?

U.S. sent 17.8 tons of masks, respirators, other PPE to China in February

UPDATE: 84-year-old veteran evicted from his home: living in local hotel thanks to generous offer

Davenport pet owner raises questions about tracking system after unidentified cat is found dead

Illinois expands SNAP benefits, increasing benefit amount to over 90 percent for some

Investigators: Moline man claimed unemployment benefits while working at John Deere Davenport Works

Severe alert sent to phones to remind Illinois about Tier 3

Illinois extends expiration dates for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations & others

Details in funeral home shooting released

Top 10 weather stories

Snow totals around the QCA

Watch live: Severe storms headed to QC

Weather causing cancellations

Potential to see Northern Lights in the Quad Cities this week

Snow on the way tonight

Meteor shower peaks tonight in Quad Cities; power outage actually helps

House collapses under weight of tree sitting on it since derecho

Jupiter and Saturn’s great conjunction happens tonight

Winter storm warning for this weekend in the Quad Cities

Cold weather brings snow and false forecasts validating long-range forecasting

Six tornadoes now confirmed from Tuesday’s storms

Top 10 sports* stories

Minor League Baseball will accept MLB contraction proposal

Illinois high school football schedules released

Assumption softball reacts to summer sports to be played in Iowa

Big fight breaks out at the Storm game

Steamwheelers playing the Packers game

Moline football coach Mike Morrissey

Bettendorf native to make DI debut

When Michael Jordan came to the Quad Cities Open

PV girls basketball coach Jennifer Goetz

From Assumption to Minnesota: a reunion for generations of a basketball family

*Not including Hawkeye Headquarters stories. It has its own section below.

Top 10 4 The Record stories

Illinois Representative McCombie expects closures to last a while

Two businesses express interest as possible marijuana cafes in Rock Island

Rock Island mayor a little frustrated Davenport is going it alone on fireworks

Bettendorf mayor hints at major attraction announcement this year

Miller-Meeks expects to be seated in Congress despite latest Hart challenge

Fair tax label might have foiled Illinois amendment

Pritzker on pandemic decisions: ‘I’m concerned every day’

Rock Island considering security gates and wanding for weapons in District

Bustos expects smaller direct payments to Americans in latest pandemic stimulus

Once-suspended RI County State’s Attorney candidate insists that’s behind him

Top 10 movie reviews

‘News of the World’ is Tom Hanks’ finest

Immerse yourself in ‘My Octopus Teacher’

‘Empty Man’ will fear you with dread

‘Let Him Go’ is one of the year’s best

‘Tenet’ is an exhilarating film that demands your attention

‘Working Man’ is finest movie of 2020

‘The Outpost’ is a true-life spectacle of courage

‘The Eight Hundred’ is historic spectacle

It’s no mystery: ‘The Kid Detective’ is one of the year’s best

Pop phenomenon BTS stars in new concert documentary

Top 10 Hawkeye Headquarters stories

Luka Garza’s father reacts to the season ending for his son

Hawkeyes’ Tristan Wirfs and his mom Sarah: Sacrifices and strength in a single-parent home

Hawkeyes’ Cordell Pemsl to transfer

Former Hawkeye Geno Stone making an impression at the NFL Combine

Hawkeyes’ Wieskamp entering offseason with uncertainty

Hawkeyes finish at No. 15 in AP Top 25

Mark Kallenberger is getting it done for Iowa

Hawkeyes will face Missouri at Music City Bowl in Nashville

Hawkeyes’ bowl game canceled due to Missouri COVID-19 outbreak

Hawkeyes will host Michigan for Big Ten Champions Week

BONUS: 2020 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket

More:

See the top stories of 2018 on OurQuadCities.com

See the top stories of 2019 on OurQuadCities.com