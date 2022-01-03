Top stories of 2021 on OurQuadCities.com

It was another year full of news in the Quad Cities. From COVID-19 to sports to crime, Local 4 was there to cover it all.
Top 10 news stories
- Capitol mob built gallows and chanted ‘Hang Mike Pence’
- Judge sentences mother to 10 years after toddler’s ‘horrific’ abuse
- ‘Don’t open the door’: Florida family catches men on video posing as utility crew
- Wanted: Have you seen these fugitives?
- UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich speaks out after losing job
- Breasia Terrell’s mother waits at scene after human remains found in Clinton County near Dewitt
- Some restaurant owners in Illinois decide to go back to take out
- 2nd suspect arrested in connection with theft from wallet dropped on casino floor
- Horned, shirtless man at the Capitol demonstration identified
- Pat Miletich says he lost job for attending U.S. Capitol riot
Top 10 weather stories
- Winter Storm Warning for the QCA
- Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow coming Monday
- Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow arrives New Year’s Day
- A look at rainfall totals over the past 24 hours
- Measurable snow for some this Monday
- Falling temps by the end of this week
- Snow Totals: Season’s first measurable snow finally arrives in QCA
- Snow & ice totals from New Year’s storm
- Wintry mess arrives in QCA today
- Another round of winter weather
Top 10 sports* stories
- Field of Dreams named ballpark of the year
- Rock Island native Chasson Randle signs with NBA’s Phoenix Suns
- Galesburg’s Jason Shay resigns from ETSU after anthem kneeling gets political
- Former Rock Falls star and Royals pitcher Jakob Junis is ready for the start of the 2021 MLB season
- High school football preview: Fulton Steamers
- Central DeWitt Girls heading to state for first time since 2011
- Iowa State’s Jamie Pollard announces he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer
- Photos: Field of Dreams game is epic in Iowa
- Pleasant Valley boys soccer is heading to state for first time in school history
- Pleasant Valley Football Player Excited to Honor His Uncle in Iowa Shrine All-Star Game
*Not including Hawkeye Headquarters stories. It has its own section below.
Top 10 4 The Record stories
- Illinois, Iowa close as states, far apart on pandemic approach
- One year of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois quiets fear mongering
- Darren Bailey set to compete for GOP nod in Illinois governor’s race with $1 million in coffers
- Iowa Republicans could push more tax reform, possibly drop state income tax
- Fourth round of direct stimulus payments to Americans pushed by Democrats
- Davenport pursuing ‘violence interrupters’ to stop deadly shootings
- Bettendorf mayor hopes more expansion near TBK gets clearer soon
- Deal on Watch Tower Plaza development possible within 2 months
- Illinois & Iowa approaches to COVID-19 Delta variant reinforce political division
- Thurgood Brooks plans team approach if elected Rock Island mayor
Top 10 movie reviews
- Linda Cook review: ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is monumental
- Linda Cook review: ‘All the Queen’s Horses’ documentary tells Rita Crundwell story
- Linda Cook review: ‘Tom and Jerry’ isn’t for kids … or anybody else
- Linda Cook review: Bob Ross documentary depicts a good-natured artist betrayed
- Linda Cook review: ‘Power of the Dog’ is year’s best … so far
- Linda Cook review: Documentary reveals fascinating life of Val Kilmer
- Linda Cook review: ‘Stillwater’ is one of Matt Damon’s best performances
- Linda Cook review: New R-rated ‘Mortal Kombat’ isn’t for little kids
- Linda Cook review: ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is a fitting ‘Sopranos’ prequel
- Linda Cook review: ‘The Unholy’ is standard horror fare
Top 10 Hawkeye Headquarters stories
- Fran McCaffery gives injury updates on Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge
- Iowa commit reclassifies, will join Hawkeyes for upcoming season
- On Draft night, Tristan Wirfs was scared of Tom Brady after ignoring his message. Now they’re Super Bowl Champs
- Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp finish Summer League strong; get contracts
- How a friendship between Hawkeye Elvis and Frank Garza helped craft Luka’s legacy at Iowa
- Clark breaks program records as Iowa advances to Sweet 16
- Mulvey makes it official, signs with the Hawkeyes
- Hawkeye lineman named to most exclusive list yet
- Big Ten matchup between Iowa and MSU is now postponed
- Another rough game for Wieskamp, Spurs in NBA Summer League
