Top local news stories
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
Restaurant owner reacts to new minimum wage in Illinois
QC plumbing business closes after 120 years
Iowa man faces felony drug charge following traffic stop in Illinois
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Top weather stories
Snow totals: New Year’s storm blankets much of QCA
Heavy snow now falling in Quad Cities
Blizzard warning issued for parts of the QCA
Tracking our first Winter Storm of the season
How does the 2021/2022 winter season compare to past winters?
Top positive news stories
Arctic shark possibly hundreds of years old found swimming south of Florida
Seven years later, father searches for daughter who may be in the Quad Cities
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Tiny pirate bugs with big bite expected to die off soon
Deere partners with Busch Light for new promotion for farmers
Top sports stories*
Top 10: Illinois high school football rankings
Rock Island’s Madison Keys upsets former champ in 1st round of Australian Open
Top 10: Iowa high school football rankings
Davenport Southeast advances to Little League World Series
Gervase sibling success story: Assumption High School to Division I and more
*Not including Hawkeye Headquarters stories. It has its own section below.
Top 4 The Record stories
Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
QC Chamber president: Amazon will change how QC sees itself
Illinois GOP governor hopeful claims public schools ‘pervert’ kids’ minds
Illinois GOP gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin doesn’t remember sending texts critical of Trump
Top movie reviews
Linda Cook review: ‘Father Stu’ is inspirational true story
Linda Cook review: ‘Last Seen Alive’ is average actioner
Linda Cook review: ‘The Bad Guys’ is really good
Linda Cook review: Find ‘Lost City’ for romantic adventure
Linda Cook review: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars with fun
Top arts & culture stories
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Beloved QC musician and disc jockey died last weekend
Clinton to host filming of new ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series
20-year-old QC dancer is in the finals on national FOX series
Chicago founder and songwriting whiz loving life after 55 years with band
Top Hawkeye Headquarters stories
Petras, Hawkeyes offense express frustration with performance: ‘We can’t keep doing this’
Undrafted Hawkeyes sign with NFL teams
Connor McCaffery on ejection: ‘He literally got ejected 2 games ago for punching somebody in the face and he’s saying I’m dirty?’
‘It was the best thing to do’: Kirk Ferentz explains benching Spencer Petras
Blake’s Take: Kirk Ferentz needs to update his definition of ‘success’
