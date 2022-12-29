It was another year full of news in the Quad Cities and Local 4 WHBF was there to cover it all.

So here are the most popular stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2022 as determined by you, our loyal website readers and Local 4 News and Fox 18 News viewers.

Thank you for tuning in all year in record numbers.

We look forward to you joining us even more in 2023.

Top local news stories

Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege

Restaurant owner reacts to new minimum wage in Illinois

QC plumbing business closes after 120 years

Iowa man faces felony drug charge following traffic stop in Illinois

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Top weather stories

Snow totals: New Year’s storm blankets much of QCA

Heavy snow now falling in Quad Cities

Blizzard warning issued for parts of the QCA

Tracking our first Winter Storm of the season

How does the 2021/2022 winter season compare to past winters?

Top sports stories*

Top 10: Illinois high school football rankings

Rock Island’s Madison Keys upsets former champ in 1st round of Australian Open

Top 10: Iowa high school football rankings

Davenport Southeast advances to Little League World Series

Gervase sibling success story: Assumption High School to Division I and more

*Not including Hawkeye Headquarters stories. It has its own section below.

Top 4 The Record stories

Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race

Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational

QC Chamber president: Amazon will change how QC sees itself

Illinois GOP governor hopeful claims public schools ‘pervert’ kids’ minds

Illinois GOP gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin doesn’t remember sending texts critical of Trump

Top movie reviews

Linda Cook review: ‘Father Stu’ is inspirational true story

Linda Cook review: ‘Last Seen Alive’ is average actioner

Linda Cook review: ‘The Bad Guys’ is really good

Linda Cook review: Find ‘Lost City’ for romantic adventure

Linda Cook review: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars with fun

Top arts & culture stories

Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport

Beloved QC musician and disc jockey died last weekend

Clinton to host filming of new ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series

20-year-old QC dancer is in the finals on national FOX series

Chicago founder and songwriting whiz loving life after 55 years with band

Top Hawkeye Headquarters stories

Petras, Hawkeyes offense express frustration with performance: ‘We can’t keep doing this’

Undrafted Hawkeyes sign with NFL teams

Connor McCaffery on ejection: ‘He literally got ejected 2 games ago for punching somebody in the face and he’s saying I’m dirty?’

‘It was the best thing to do’: Kirk Ferentz explains benching Spencer Petras

Blake’s Take: Kirk Ferentz needs to update his definition of ‘success’

