Top tailgating must-haves in Iowa and Illinois

As big games abound, Quad Citians love their tailgating, and they have strong opinions on what they want to eat and drink during their pregame parties.

According to recent social media data, Iowa is the top tailgating state. The top tailgating food in the Hawkeye State is chicken wings, whereas burgers won out in the Land of Lincoln. Both Illinois and Iowa favored Bud Light as their beer of choice for tailgating.



Here is the state breakdown for top tailgating foods and beers:

Burgers – 27 states

Ribs – 13 states

Chicken Wings – 8 states

Pulled Pork – 2 states



Bud Light – 25 states

Coors Light – 10 states

Miller Lite – 9 states

Budweiser – 6 states

Stats are based on geotagged twitter data in the last month, tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about tailgating and the foods and beers most associated with tailgating in each state. Over 300,000 tweets were tracked.

Did your favorites make the lists?



(Maps courtesy of smokedmeatsunday.com)