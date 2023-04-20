Strong wind that roared through Moline early this month is now confirmed to be the work of a tornado.

The National Weather Service classified it as a brief EF1 tornado.

The tornado stretched 1.6 miles along John Deere Road that started around the Moline Walmart and ended around Interstate 74 on April 4.

The National Weather Service says the wind peaked around 100 MPH.

Tornadoes were confirmed in Rock Island (EF1), Colona (EF2), Geneseo (EF2) and Andalusia (EF1) the same day. It was one of six in the area that day.