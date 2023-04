As expected, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

This watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

The threat is there for large and damaging tornadoes as well as extremely large hail up to 3.5″ in diameter.

We’ll have streaming coverage on TV and right here at ourquadcities.com when storms fire up over the next few hours.