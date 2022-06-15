There’s a Tornado Watch in effect North of the Quad Cities Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is set to expire at 10 p.m.
A watch means conditions are favorable for possible tornado development.
The watch stretches North into a large portion of Wisconsin.
If storms hold together, they’ll reach the Quad Cities between 7 and 10p.m.
Even if we do not see any tornado reports in the local area, strong winds and large hail are possible.
We’ll have full weather updates on Local 4 News this evening…and always at ourquadcities.com/weather.