Tornadoes possible near Quad Cities with strong t’storms this evening

After a quiet start to the afternoon, our weather is set to turn nasty around parts of our area this evening.

Severe t’storms with strong winds and tornadoes are possible late this afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area in an ENHANCED RISK for severe t’storms. That translates to a 30% chance of severe storms. With later updates, we could be upgraded to a moderate risk.

There’s a 10% chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of any given point in the risk area.

Some of the tornadoes could be on the strong side.

These storms are most likely to form late this afternoon and early in the evening.

We’ll have updates throughout the day at OurQuadCities.com and on Local 4 News at 4, 5 and 6.