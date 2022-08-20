While we had some showers and storms in the Quad Cities today, it was much worse in Mercer County.

Severe weather spotters reported tornadoes near Aledo and Viola between 1:50 and 2:15 p.m.

Local 4 and Fox 18 chief meteorologist Andy McCray was live on air with coverage of the damaging weather threats as they happened.

Here’s a map with report times and locations:

Reports from the NWS suggest trained weather spotters noted a multi-vortex tornado with debris in Mercer County just before 2 p.m.

Later reports suggest that debris was likely from a corn field.

Some reports from NWS:

NWSChat Live

0155 PM TORNADO 2 N ALEDO 41.22N 90.74W 08/20/2022 MERCER IL STORM CHASER STORM CHASERS REPORTED A BRIEF TOUCHDOWN NEAR ALEDO, BUT QUICKLY GOT RAIN WRAPPED. NO DAMAGE REPORTED AT THIS TIME. 2:08 p.m. Confirmed multivortex tor from chaser with debris 0205 PM TORNADO 3 NW VIOLA 41.24N 90.69W 08/20/2022 MERCER IL TRAINED SPOTTER TRAINED SPOTTER REPORTED MULTI VORTEX TORNADO IN CORN FIELD KICKING UP SOME DEBRIS. STARTED TO BECOME RAIN WRAPPED AGAIN AT END OF REPORT.

It’s likely meteorologists from the NWS will survey the damage on Sunday or Monday. We’ll release their findings as soon as we have them at ourquadcities.com