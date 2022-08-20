While we had some showers and storms in the Quad Cities today, it was much worse in Mercer County.

Severe weather spotters reported tornadoes near Aledo and Viola between 1:50 and 2:15 p.m.

Local 4 and Fox 18 chief meteorologist Andy McCray was live on air with coverage of the damaging weather threats as they happened.

Here’s a map with report times and locations:

Reports from the NWS suggest trained weather spotters noted a multi-vortex tornado with debris in Mercer County just before 2 p.m.

Later reports suggest that debris was likely from a corn field.

Some reports from NWS:

NWSChat Live

0155 PM     TORNADO          2 N ALEDO               41.22N 90.74W
08/20/2022                   MERCER             IL   STORM CHASER     

            STORM CHASERS REPORTED A BRIEF TOUCHDOWN 
            NEAR ALEDO, BUT QUICKLY GOT RAIN WRAPPED. NO 
            DAMAGE REPORTED AT THIS TIME. 


2:08 p.m. Confirmed multivortex tor from chaser with debris 

0205 PM     TORNADO          3 NW VIOLA              41.24N 90.69W
08/20/2022                   MERCER             IL   TRAINED SPOTTER  

            TRAINED SPOTTER REPORTED MULTI VORTEX 
            TORNADO IN CORN FIELD KICKING UP SOME 
            DEBRIS. STARTED TO BECOME RAIN WRAPPED AGAIN 
            AT END OF REPORT.

It’s likely meteorologists from the NWS will survey the damage on Sunday or Monday. We’ll release their findings as soon as we have them at ourquadcities.com