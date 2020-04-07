Total of 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases announced in Henry, Stark Counties

1  of  4
The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced a cumulative total of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County on Monday.

According to a press release from the health department, “Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases.”

Due to federal privacy restrictions, the health department is unable to release further information regarding the investigations.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department notes, with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois are available here.

