Total of 54 COVID-19 cases reported in Henry County; one more case announced in Stark County

The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced a cumulative total of 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County on Sunday.

The health department says public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases.

Due to federal privacy restrictions, no further information regarding the investigations is available.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department notes, with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume they have been exposed to COVID-19.

The most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois are available here.

