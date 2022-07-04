Cowabunga, dudes! The Davenport Public Library invites you to check out two totally awesome programs on turtles!

Kids and adults of all ages can learn about land and aquatic turtles’ adaptations that allow them to survive in their respective habitats. The Nahant Marsh Education Center staff will share live aquatic and land species and teach about their different adaptations, diets and habitats. This program is suitable for all ages. Nahant Presents: Turtles is Thursday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for more information.

Teens ages 11-19 can stick around for Teen Sketch & Turtles, in partnership with Nahant Marsh Education Center, at 11:00 a.m. for a bonus presentation on these curious creatures. Participants will create an original art piece inspired by live turtles. Registration is required, and limited spots are available. Click here to register.

Both programs are at the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. For more information, click here.