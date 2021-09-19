Touch-A-Truck fundraiser gets kids in the driver’s seats of favorite vehicles

Kids of all ages will be able to explore their favorite vehicles, get behind the driver’s seats and meet the drivers at the Clinton County Imagination Library’s Touch-A-Truck Fundraiser noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Central DeWitt High School parking lot, DeWitt.

Cost is $20 for a family, and $5 per person.

Vehicles on display will include construction trucks, farm equipment, emergency vehicles, and more. Local food truck vendors will offer food for sale during this event.

Through the Imagination Library every child in Clinton County can enjoy books from birth to age 5. Through the fundraiser, all children who sign up for the program will have a high-quality, age-appropriate book mailed to them monthly.

