Tour de Brew QC is again ready to raise money for area cancer organizations for a 10th year. It’s set for Saturday, May 6, according to a news release.

The ride starts at Icons Martini Bar in the District of Rock Island. The course takes riders on both sides of the river, with several establishments serving as special stops.

First organized in 2014, the ride raises awareness and supports cancer patients and their families in the Quad-Cities. Money raised this year will help Children’s Cancer Connection and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA programs in Scott & Rock Island counties.

Tour de Brew QC has raised more than $150,000 for cancer programs the past seven years. Tour de Brew QC is fast becoming a weekend getaway for many. In 2018 563 riders from nine states and 93 different cities came to participate in the one-day event.

Although 2019 brought challenges with historic flooding followed by 2020’s global pandemic, 2022 is setting up to be a great year with returning stops and some new stops.

This year, two volunteers who have endured their own battle with breast cancer will be part of the event.

Tour de Brew QC’s motto is “Come out and ride because you can. Come out and ride for someone who can’t.”

