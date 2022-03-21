Tour de Brew QC is again ready to raise money for area cancer organizations for the eighth year on and is set for Saturday, April 30. The course takes riders on both sides of the river, with several establishments serving as special stops.

First organized in 2014, the ride raises awareness and supports cancer patients and their families in the Quad-Cities. Money raised this year will help the Childre’s Cancer Connection and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA programs in Scott & Rock Island counties, a news release says.

Tour de Brew QC has raised more than $120,000 for cancer programs the past seven years. In 2018, 563 riders from nine states and 93 different cities came to participate in the one-day event. The year 2019 brought challenges with historic flooding followed by 2020’s global pandemic, the release says.

To sign up or for more information, visit here.