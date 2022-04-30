ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Cyclists from around the Quad Cities braved a breezy, rainy day Saturday to raise money for cancer in the 8th annual Tour de Brew QC.

The course took riders on both sides of the Mississippi River, with several establishments serving as stops along the way.

Icons Martini Bar in Rock Island opened at 9 a.m. to serve as the official start/stop location. The event ran all day.

Stops included Wake Brewing, Bad Boyz Pizza and Pub, Pour Bros Taproom, Rebellion Brew Haus, The Edge, Stompbox Brewing, Adventurous Brewing, Midwest Ale Works, Blue Cat, Rudy’s Tacos and Galena Brewing Company.

First organized in 2014, the purpose of the ride is to raise awareness and support cancer patients and their families in the Quad-Cities. Money raised this year will help Children`s Cancer Connection and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA programs in Scott & Rock Island counties.

Tour de Brew QC has raised more than $120,000 for cancer programs in the past seven years.