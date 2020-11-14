Tour the entire historic town from the safety and comfort of your home

Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers, you still can take a vacation and learn the history of a beautiful Illinois town.

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has launched a multimedia tour of the entire town.

“It is designed as a self-guided walking tour,” project manager Brian “Fox” Ellis said in a news release, “but it can also be accessed from any device anywhere in the world so anyone can enjoy a virtual tour of our historic village from the comfort of their living room.”

Built using the free app TheClio.com, the tour includes historic and modern photos, brief historic text, a text to voice audio app, and professionally filmed narration. The tour starts at the south end of town, at the Bishop Hill Museum, and then leads visitors on a walking tour meandering through the entire village.

Focusing on the Colony period with interludes of recent history, the tour weaves stories of the town’s founding with more current affairs. It also includes traditional Swedish music intertwined with humor and insight.

“I think the original founders of Bishop Hill would be intrigued with the idea,” Elis said, adding. “In the Colony period this town was the economic engine of Henry County with a mill, forge, hospital and hotel, the colony was always innovating. They were early investors in agricultural technology, so it is within that tradition that we are a regional leader in developing this easy to use cutting-edge tour of the historic sites.”

“I find it pleasantly ironic that we are an historic village with a high speed fiber optic connection to the world,” Ellis said.

The Clio app uses a phone’s GPS coordinates to recognize where the user is, then shows the user information about that specific historic site. With the walking tour app, a simple map gives you directions on where to go next.

Bishop Hill has added a series of YouTube videos to the experience. You can walk the tour in order or simple keep the app open and read about each site as you randomly wander.

Here’s the link: https://www.theclio.com/entry/95114/tour

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association sponsored the creation of the tour with a grant from the Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation. This project was also made possible in part by a grant from Illinois Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Illinois General Assembly. Fox Tales International and Twin City Productions are responsible for the research, script, filming and editing. Photos were contributed by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, the Bishop Hill State Historic Site, Lou Lourdeau and Brian “Fox” Ellis.