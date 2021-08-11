Tours of new school, park, set for Sunday

Pleasant Valley Community School District will open a new elementary school, Forest Grove Elementary, for the 2021-22 school year.

In partnership with the City of Bettendorf, the facility also includes new tennis and pickleball courts as part of the Forest Grove Park Western Terrace Project, a news release says.

An open house and dedication ceremony will be 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the Forest Grove Cafeteria, 6100 Forest Grove Ave., Bettendorf. Families can tour the school and the new park.

Forest Grove is Pleasant Valley’s sixth elementary school. About 250 students are enrolled to attend the school this fall. The Pleasant Valley Community School District provides educational services to more than 5,000 students.

The $18 million project started in 2019 under the management of Tricon Construction.

For the Forest Grove Park Western Terrace Project, master planning started in 2012 and construction began in 2019. Completed this year, the $2 million park includes eight pickleball courts, two pickleball court shade structures, a large pavilion/shelter with restrooms, a large hardscape plaza, and a recreational trail.

Construction was made possible in part because of a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.