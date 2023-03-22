A crash between a tow truck and a semi resulted in no major injuries, according to a news release from Bettendorf Police.

At 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a property-damage crash involving a semi and a tow truck at the intersection of State Street and the I-74 west off-ramp. Both trucks were severely damaged, and both were occupied only by the drivers, the release says.

There were no major injuries, and the drivers were not transported to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the tow truck was exiting I-74 and went through the red light at the bottom of the ramp after experiencing an equipment failure, the release says. The semi was traveling east on State Street through a green light.

Bettendorf Police were assisted by the Bettendorf Fire Department and Medic Ambulance.

This investigation is ongoing and no other information was available Wednesday.