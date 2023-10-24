A town hall to discuss safe, affordable housing in the Quad Cities began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Davenport.

The Quad Cities Tenant Alliance and Quad Cities Interfaith are hosting the meeting tonight to show the need in the Quad Cities.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (OurQuadCities.com)

On the agenda was discussion of events that led up to the partial building collapse in May in an apartment complex at 324 Main St., Davenport, and what has been happening with housing afterward.

Tenants who lived in the building at the time of the collapse discussed their lives after the incident.

Volunteers with the alliance wanted people to come to the meeting because housing impacts everyone.

“Safe affordable housing is everybody’s business. and I don’t feel anyone should be excluded,” said Dennis Platt, with the tenant alliance. “We would like to have as much participation as possible. We’re all in the same boat. We all shop at the same places and we all work at the same places and we’d all like to not have our neighbors and our friends and our family victimized by circumstances beyond their control.”

Both groups will ask lawmakers to invest money into safe affordable housing.

