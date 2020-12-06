Townhomes resident: ‘They just threw us out to the wolves’

Residents of Archer Drive Townhomes were notified last month they’d have to leave because the property will undergo major renovations. That includes repair of plumbing issues, which will take about a month, and other projects, both inside and outside.

“They just threw us out, like, to the wolves,” said Ruthanne Valdez, who was given a 30-day notice that she and all other tenants were required to leave their apartments at the complex at 4000 Archer Drive, East Moline. They were told to leave with all their belongings because of major construction and redevelopment.

“They didn’t care about the virus or Christmas,” she told Local 4 News.

Right now, she says it feels deserted.

“There’s like nobody left,” Valdez said. “I think there’s only a couple people left and we have to be out by today (Saturday), and some people have nowhere to go. I don’t have anywhere to go until Monday and I’m scared what they would do if I stay,” she said.

The notice Valdez received said repair of plumbing problems will require the water to be shut off for a couple of weeks. Valdez and another resident say the plumbers and construction company have been busy all week, and that several residents’ cars have been towed.

“They have cut down trees, they’ve been painting, they’ve put new siding up, putting all these trash things up, they took off the doors, and all the screen doors,” Valdez said.

Archer Drive Townhomes will spend more than $2 million on the construction for major updates to the apartments, she said. Because of redevelopments inside the units, tenants must leave.

“Marble countertops, stainless-steel stove and refrigerator, microwaves, and hardwood floors” will be among the renovations, Valdez said.

She is concerned that, when it’s time to move back in, her rent will be raised because of the upgrades.

“It’s going to probably be too much for people to afford,” she said.

Valdez said there is no timetable for tenants’ return.