COVID-19 deaths are approaching 2,000 in Hidalgo County in South Texas.

South Rock Island Township, in an effort to keep staff and residents safe, will continue to operate but will lock the doors and provide limited entry during the COVID-19 measures, a news release says.

To provide needed services to residents, staff will be available by appointment or can ring the bell.

A limited number of people will be allowed in the building, and face coverings – which will be provided if needed – will be required.

For more information, call the office at 309-788-0496.