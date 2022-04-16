The Moline Township Activity Center will host the seventh annual Senior Resource Fair 9 a.m. until noon Friday, April 22, for those 55 years of age or older at the Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline.

The free fair will include refreshments and a chance to win door prizes.

Several vendors will be present to offer information on community services such as independent/assisted living information, long term care, community volunteering, transportation, and more.

Special guest will be Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Illinois.

For more information, visit here or call 309-797-0789.