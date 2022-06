A Moline Township Rummage Sale will be Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 620 18th St., Moline.

The public welcome.

Items will include clothing, household items, toys, and more. Most everything is free to the public.

Donations will be accepted for the We Care Program that helps people in need with hygiene products, food, clothing, bus tickets and more.

Proceeds will support the program.