Toy drive helps families have merrier Christmas

Smithfield Foods‘ facility in Monmouth, Ill., has completed its fourth annual Christmas drive, with Smithfield employees raising more than $7,000 to buy more than 400 toys, coats and blankets.

The items were donated to the Jamieson Community Center, a non-profit serving residents of Warren County to increase food security and help people with essential services and seasonal help, a news release says. Each year, the center operates a free Christmas store that assists families in need.

“I’m proud of all our employees in Monmouth and the contributions we were able to make to the Jamieson Community Center,” said Bruce Rundle, plant manager at Smithfield’s Monmouth facility. “The Christmas drive is an annual tradition, serving as an opportunity to create a connection with our local community and make children’s holiday season a bit brighter.”

Built in 1964, Smithfield’s Monmouth plant employs 1,700 people in western Illinois. For more information about Smithfield’s commitment to local communities, visit https://www.smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability/helping-communities.