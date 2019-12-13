Toys delivered to children at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital

Dozens of volunteers stepped up to move hundreds of toys to children here at the hospital.

Unloading toy, after toy, after toy, for young patients here, and it’s all made possible by members of the Eastern Iowa Lion Clubs. Ray Burch has been volunteering for the last 3 years.

“The first time i was taken quite back because I lost two children in my life, and because of that i want to make sure that I always come out to do this for children especially out in the hospital,” he says.

Kids were out in the halls of the hospital but this time they were not headed to appointments, scans or treatments, instead they were all being treated to toys, including Violet.

“I love all of them,” she says.

Violets parents say they have been coming to the hospital every 6 months for the last 4 years,

“It’s not a trip we look forward too, but when we come here for the holidays and they bless our daughter with bringing joy to her, it is a huge blessing,” says her mother.

Her dad says,”It is tough to have to come to the hospital i mean you’re coming here for not the greatest reasons, but you come for the Christmas seasons and it takes a load off everything, and it’s really heartfelt.”

The event has being going on for more than 20 years.