Toys for Tots distribution days

Some area kids will have a very merry Christmas, thanks to the generosity and work of Quad Citians and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation!

The Toys for Tots elves have been working hard to get the presents ready for the registered families, and distribution days are as follows:

Friday, December 17, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 8:00 a.m. – noon

On Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the doors will be closed. There will be no holds or late pick-up, so please plan accordingly.

At the time of arrival, participants will need the following documents:

Application control number

Photo ID.

Proof of guardianship of the children

Proof of residency

The distribution site is located at 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline.

For more information, click here.