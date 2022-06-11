Canadian Pacific will be performing track maintenance work in Clinton.

According to a release from the City of Clinton, most of the work is scheduled for Monday, June 13, starting before 5:00 a.m., and Tuesday, June 14. Work will be done at 36th Avenue North and progress southerly until Main Avenue and head all the way south to 6th Avenue South.

The current plan is to raise the track all the way through town by adding ballast stabilization stone under their existing alignment, which will add structural stability. Scheduled work should close no more than two crossings at a time, with an asphalt crew working behind the railroad crew restoring approaches. Motorists should expect significant delays at select crossings. Delays and rerouting can be expected at the 30th Avenue boat ramp, the 21st Avenue North crossing and the 18th Avenue North Alliant Substation.

For more information on projects in Clinton, click here.