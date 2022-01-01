Track road conditions with QC traffic cams

If you’re travelling this weekend, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reminds you to plan ahead for winter conditions and “know before you go.”

According to the OurQuadCities.com Weather Team and the National Weather Service (NWS), rain and snow is likely throughout the Midwest, making travel dangerous at times. State and local emergency officials urge the public to take time now to prepare your family, home and vehicle for everything from a dusting of snow to a major winter storm.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) reminds motorists to stay vigilant as winter weather conditions continue into the holiday weekend and refrain from driving during inclement weather, unless it is essential. If you must drive, plan ahead, leave early and drive slowly to get to your destination safety. Winter road conditions are unpredictable, and a crash could happen at any time. If you slide off the road, stay inside your vehicle and call 911. If you approach an emergency vehicle with its lights activated or a disabled vehicle with flashing lights, slow down and move over.

You can stay ahead of incoming winter weather here or by following the National Weather Service for your destination and route.

Additionally, check in with these area traffic cameras to see current road conditions:

Iowa

I-74 @ S End of EB Bridge (36) – https://511ia.org/@-90.65192,41.55943,11?show=normalCameras#camera/59266560/268165428

I-74 at 53rd – https://511ia.org/camera/59266435/@-90.687,41.46276,11?show=normalCameras#camera/59266435/2336463147

I-80 at I-280 – https://511ia.org/camera/59266080/@-90.64014,41.5106,12?show=normalCameras#camera/59266080/2561502766

I-80 at Northwest Blvd – https://511ia.org/camera/59266425/@-90.64014,41.5106,12?show=normalCameras#camera/59266425/1651168759

I-80 at Brady – https://511ia.org/camera/59266347/@-90.687,41.46276,11?show=normalCameras#camera/59266347/3675212562

I-80 at I-74 – https://511ia.org/camera/59266116/@-90.687,41.46276,11?show=normalCameras#camera/59266116/2481641720

I-80 at LeClaire – https://511ia.org/camera/59266185/@-90.687,41.46276,11?show=normalCameras#camera/59266185/2791355532

Centennial Bridge (2 cameras)

https://511ia.org/camera/59266232/@-90.63447,41.48874,12?show=normalCameras

https://511ia.org/camera/59266232/@-90.687,41.46276,11?show=normalCameras

Illinois

I-74 at Avenue of the Cities – https://511ia.org/camera/59266447/@-90.63447,41.48874,12?show=normalCameras

I-74 at 35th – https://511ia.org/camera/59266350/@-90.63447,41.48874,12?show=normalCameras

4th Ave Moline

I-74 Iowa into Illinois

Middle Road in Bettendorf

West Davenport timelapse