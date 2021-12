Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow will find it hard to sleep tonight, and for good reason. They know that Santa’s on his way, and you can track good old St. Nick as he travels around the globe to bring presents to good girls and boys and children of all ages. And Santa’s all masked up, too!

For over 60 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa’s flight on Christmas Eve. You can, too! Just click here!