A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll Counties for the winter storm that’s expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. Communities under the Winter Storm Watch could see anywhere from 3-7″ of snow.

This system will be a challenging forecast because there is still uncertainty on the path of the low-pressure system. However, at this point, I think a couple of inches will be possible here in the QC and along I-80. Once guidance gets a handle on this system we will have a better idea of how much snow we will see in the QC.