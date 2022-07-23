Happy hot Saturday. First off wow it’s hot today. Temps climbed into the mid 95’s but there was a feel-like temp around 110 this afternoon with the muggy air. The hot air will stick will us throughout the evening hours with sct. Storms possible. We are tracking a front that is sliding through Wisconsin and northern Iowa and it could spark a few isolated storms this evening and during the overnight hours. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Sunday, you may need the rain gear as you head out the door during the morning hours but the second half of the day will be dry and much cooler. Highs will only climb into the lower 80’s. As we kick off the new work week, Monday will be dry but we are tracking storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is that this week, highs will only top out in the lower 80’s so overall not a bad week.