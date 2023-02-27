As you head out the door this morning, have the umbrella handy as widespread showers will continue to work through the QCA this morning. Most of the rain will be out of the area this afternoon but a few sprinkles could be around. Highs today are expected to top out in the lower to mid 50’s.

Heading into Tuesday, we will dry out and see some sunshine! Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 40’s. There will be a slight chance for a shower or two in the evening.

The next chance to see precipitation will be on Friday as there will be a slight chance for a flurry or two. It will be short-lived though as we will have sunshine return over the weekend and temps will be in the 40’s and 50’s.