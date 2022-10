Good Monday morning! We are tracking rain showers this morning and mild temps. Today things will be mild and breezy with highs in the mid 70’s. The best chance for showers will be this evening and heading out the door Tuesday.

Winds will change today from a south flow to a north flow which will drop our temps to the 50’s.

That will set the tone for the rest of the week. We will dry out Wednesday and look to see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend

.