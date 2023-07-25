The heat is on! Highs will climb into the mid 90’s today with feel-like temps nearing 100°. Make sure you drink plenty of water and find ways to stay cool today.

Heading into the overnight hours, we will have a disturbance pass through the QCA which will fire up a line of storms. The timing of these storms will be after 3 am and could be with us through 8 am.

Sunshine will return late morning and our temps will climb into the mid 90’s. We can expect similar conditions the rest of the week with feel-like temps over 100°.