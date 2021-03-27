Tractor auction continues with ‘normal crowd’ 1 year after being postponed

Mecum’s Gone Farmin’ auction is back in Davenport this weekend.

It kicked off Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

This is the third auction they’ve held in the Quad Cities since June, but this is the first one that’s been open to the public since the pandemic started.

Last year’s event was supposed to take place in March, but it was postponed.

This weekend, the auction company expects to sell millions of dollars worth of tractors, vintage trucks and farm relics.

“It feels good to get a little bit of normalcy back and have our normal crowd,” said Mecum Auctions CEO Dave Major. “Over 50% of the people normally at our events are not buyers and sellers. They’re spectators. It’s good to be able to welcome them back.”

Masks are encouraged during the event, which runs through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More information about the Gone Farmin’ auction is here.