In the early years of the 20th century, three industry titans were battling to see who would be the first to introduce a tractor that would revolutionize the farming industry. A best-selling author and Heritage Manager at John Deere will tell the public who won on September 15 at 7 p.m. at the Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street in Moline.

Evenings at Butterworth Center will feature Neil Dahlstrom on September 15 at 7 p.m. Dahlstrom will give a presentation on Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the Birth of Modern Agriculture, his third book, which details the rivalry among John Deere, Henry Ford, and International Harvester between 1908 to 1928 and against the backdrop of a world war and an economic depression. Light refreshments will be served in the Butterworth Center dining room following this free program.

Dahlstrom is a Quad Cities native and has lived in Moline for the past 21 years. He is the Branded Properties and Heritage Manager at John Deere and oversees the company’s archives, art collection, library, John Deere Pavilion and the John Deere Historic Site. Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the Birth of Modern Agriculture, came out in January and is an Amazon best seller and editor’s pick.

Evenings at Butterworth Center is part of a special five-day series of events celebrating the 150th anniversary of Deere-Wiman House, built by Charles Deere in 1872 and home to four generations of the Deere family. Other events include Porch Party on September 18 and Music at Butterworth Center on September 20 featuring Chicago-based Latin folk ensemble Son Monarcas.

All events are funded by the William Butterworth Foundation, manager of both Butterworth Center, 1105 8 Street, Moline, IL 61265, and Deere-Wiman House, 817 11 Avenue, Moline, IL 61265.