Tractorcade to help North Scott Food Pantry

The Deer Valley Collectors are hosting a parade of tractors on Saturday.

They joined Local 4 News at 4 — with a special “guest” — to tell us more bout the Tractorcade.

Anyone with a tractor that goes at least 10 mph and has a second seat can participate, and all tractor brands are welcome. Tractorcade participants should arrive at the River Valley Co-Op, 201 18th Ave., Eldridge, Iowa, between 8-8:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Registration is $20, and includes an annual club membership, or you can bring $20 worth of non-perishable food items to donate to the North Scott Food Pantry.

If you don’t have a tractor, you can still come out and enjoy the parade.

9 a.m. Tractorcade Departs: River Valley Co-Op, 201 18th Ave., Eldridge, IA

9:30 a.m. Lady Di’s, 18109 270th St., Parkview, IA

10:15 a.m. Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th Street Walnut Grove, IA

11 a.m. Near Long Grove City Hall and the Grove Tap, 108 S 1st Street, Long Grove, IA

12:15 p.m. (LUNCH STOP / ONE HOUR) The Depot, 101 S. Main St., Donahue, IA

2:15 p.m. Tractorcade returns to River Valley Co-op in Eldridge, IA